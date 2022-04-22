Royals Host Maine with Early Playoff Series Lead at Home

April 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals react after a goal against the Maine Mariners

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals react after a goal against the Maine Mariners(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round against the Maine Mariners Friday, Apr. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eighth meeting between the two teams this season. The home team remains unbeaten through the previous seven meetings between both teams this season.

Reading defeated Maine in the series opener, 3-2, Wednesday, Apr. 20 at Santander Arena. Brayden Low's two-goal, Frank DiChiaras's two assists and a 28 save performance from Logan Flodell provided the Royals a game one victory over the Mariners at home. At Santander Arena, the Royals are 4-0 against Maine.

Erik Jesberger previews the game on Apr. 22, 2022.

Reading scored the game's opening goal on the power play. Kenny Hausinger deflected a shot from Patrick Bajkov in the slot past Stefanos Lekkas in net for Maine for Hausinger's first professional playoff goal. Reading scored the lone power play goal of the game as Maine went 0-for-5 while the Royals went 1-for-3 to take an early lead at the end of the first period, 1-0.

Reading jolted out to a three-goal lead on Low's two goals in the second period. Low's one-timer past Lekkas' glove and deflection through the five-hole if the Mariners' netminder both came off of primary assists from DiChiara to apply cushion to Reading's lead heading into the third period, 3-0.

Late in the third period, Maine pulled Lekkas from his net to bring an extra attacker on with over five minutes remaining in regulation. Zach Malatesta and Nick Master each scored to cut the Royals' lead to one goal with 44 seconds remaining in regulation. Maine's late comeback effort fell short of forcing overtime by a goal as the Royals took game one on home ice.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who hold the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage in the regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers open their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage tonight at 8:30 p.m. in Newfoundland.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):

GAME 2 - HOME (Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.):

GAME 3 - AWAY (Thursday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Friday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.):

GAME 7* - HOME (Wednesday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.):

*If necessary

Buy tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/2022KELLYCUPTICKETS

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.