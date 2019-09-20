Mariners Continue Rink Partners Program

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners will look to strengthen their relationship with local hockey rinks with the continuation of the "Rink Partners" program in 2019-20. The Rink Partners program was launched last season with four facilities entering mutually beneficial partnerships with the Mariners in an effort to grow the game of hockey in local communities.

"Local rinks are the lifeline to hockey as we know it," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "It is important for the Mariners to support local rinks and the various programs they run. The Rink Partnership Program helps highlight the great work being done around the area to introduce and build the game we all love so much."

The Rink Partners program gives local community rinks the opportunity be exposed to Mariners fans through social media and the team website in addition to receiving Mariners tickets and an appearance at each rink by Beacon the Puffin (within 20 miles of Portland). All rink partners also receive 25 Mariners T-Shirts, and a Mariners banner or dasher board for their arena.

The four inaugural members of the Rink Partners program were the Midcoast Recreation Center (Rockport, ME), the Dover Ice Arena (Dover, NH), the Ham Arena (Conway, NH), and the Rinks at Exeter (Exeter, NH). The Mariners will host a preseason game at the Rinks at Exeter for the second consecutive season, when they take on the Worcester Railers on October 5th at 4:30 PM.

Local rinks interested in joining the Rink Partners can visit MarinersOfMaine.com and click the Rink Partners link under the Community tab. A registration form can be filled out at the bottom of the page.

