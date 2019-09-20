Admirals Ink Rookies Sebastian Vidmar and River Rymsha

September 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have signed forward Sebastian Vidmar and defenseman River Rymsha to contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Vidmar, 6'3", 203lbs, is coming off a four-year college career at Union College (NCAA) in which he put up 103 points in 137 total games. After completing his stint at Union College last season, the Malmö, Sweden native played in one game with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League (AHL).

"Sebastian is a guy we've been targeting and we really like his mindset," said Admirals assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. "He's a guy that can be very effective along the walls and he's a great human being. We've had numerous conversations with him and we're looking forward to making him a better individual and moving him upward to the American Hockey League."

Before Union College, the 25-year old forward shined with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). In 2014-15, Vidmar led the league in goals (35) and points (80). He was later named the league's Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"It's really impressive to see what (Patrick) Cavanagh has started down there with his experience and his new staff," said Vidmar. "I can't wait to take part in the new culture he is trying to set. I'm really excited to get down there and get things started."

Rymsha, 6'3", 205lbs, joins the Admirals after spending the 2018-19 season at Miami University (Ohio). The 23-year old played in 36 total games and corralled nine points. He finished the season with 47 blocked shots, which was third on the team.

"We are really excited to have River join the Norfolk Admirals," said Admirals head coach Rod Taylor. "I've heard lots of good things about his play and his demeanor. I've talked with him a few times and I love the way he talks and approaches the game. He's very excited to be a Norfolk Admiral."

Hailing from Huntington Woods, MI, Rymsha attended Detroit Red Wings Prospect Camp before he started his college career at Dartmouth College in 2014. He logged 63 games played and was a three-time ECAC All-Academic Team selection.

Rymsha comes from a strong hockey family as his brother, Drake, is currently a prospect in the Los Angeles Kings' system. His father, Andy, had a brief stint with the Québec Nordiques in 1991-92. He went on to play professionally in Germany, putting up 112 points in 168 total games.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to come to Norfolk," said Rymsha. "It is a great area and I've heard a lot of great things about the organization. I've had great communication with Coach Taylor and Coach McGinnis. They have been really welcoming and they make it a great environment. I'm excited to get to work."

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season and single game tickets are available now! For ticket information, visit https://www.norfolkadmirals.com/en/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.