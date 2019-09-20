Nashville Singer Morgan Myles to Perform on Opening Night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced additional details for the team's annual Pack The House Night, which will open the 27th season of hockey in North Charleston on October 19. Emerging singer-songwriter Morgan Myles will perform for fans in attendance at the game and parking will be free for all fans ahead of the 6:05 p.m. contest.

All tickets for the contest, including the seats on the glass and the entire lower bowl, are discounted to just $15. In addition, the Stingrays will debut their new home white jerseys, modeled after the white sweaters of their NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals.

Myles, a native of Pennsylvania, has earned critical acclaim from outlets such as Billboard, Rolling Stone, and CMT for the way she seamlessly blends her own brand of Country, Soul and Pop. The powerhouse vocalist is now based in Nashville and is working on a new EP.

In August, Myles was recognized by the Nashville Industry Music Awards (NIMA) with an award for "Best Video" for her song 'Acapella'.

Watch the video for her single, "Knew Love"

Myles will be performing in the Montague Terrace beginning when doors open at 5 p.m. She will also perform two sets of music during each of the game's intermissions.

"Opening Night is always a big night for the team and we wanted to add to the event with Myles and some of the other touches that we have planned," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We are expecting a big crowd and a fantastic start to the 2019-20 season."

The first 5,000 fans at the game will receive a 2019-20 schedule magnet presented by SC Sports Medicine.

The Rays will also host a Fan Fest celebration beginning at 3 p.m. outside the Montague Ave. entrance to the North Charleston Coliseum. As the team's players arrive for the contest, they will be ushered into the building with a Red Carpet Arrival. Players will be introduced, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and pictures with their favorite Stingrays as they walk the red carpet.

The Carolina Gamerz video game truck will also be on hand during the Fan Fest, in addition to live music and other fun activities for fans.

Single game tickets for Pack The House Night are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

For all the latest news and updates, head to StingraysHockey.com and follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Critical Acclaim For Morgan Myles:

"She's got the voice and hooks to connect with a wide audience. She makes soulful country with warm

echoes of rock and R&B, sprinkled with moments that recall why Faith Hill, Shania Twain, and Sheryl Crow transcended their respective genres. Myles's artistic success is unquestionable" - The Boston Globe

Sounds like: "Trisha Yearwood cutting an R&B record in Muscle Shoals. The woman has got some serious pipes. That's the immediate takeaway from Myles's new EP Miss Morgan Myles, a six-song taste of her soulful spin on country." - Rolling Stone

