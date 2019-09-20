Five Rush Players Invited to Tucson's Training Camp

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that five Rush players have earned try-out opportunities with the team's AHL affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners.

Forwards Dexter Dancs, Tyler Poulsen, Peter Quenneville, and Alex Rauter, along with defenseman Brandon Fehd, will skate in camp with the Roadrunners next week. Additionally, Head Coach Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Jeremy Gates will join their players in Tucson's camp.

"I'm very proud of my players for earning this opportunity. This is going to be a great week of hockey for all of us in Tucson's camp," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault remarked. "This opportunity will allow my players to get ahead of the curve and skate in a competitive environment with highly skilled players before our season begins. This is a great start to our affiliation partnership with Arizona and Tucson, and we're very thankful for what's to come in camp next week. We wish our players the very best of luck as they showcase themselves on the ice in Arizona."

"When we first entered into this affiliation with the Arizona Coyotes, this is exactly what we envisioned as an organization. I'm excited to see five of our skaters represent our team at the AHL level in camp next week," Rush President Todd Mackin commented. "This will be a great opportunity for our players to skate at a high level as we prepare for the 2019-20 season. My hope is that they skate hard, represent our organization proudly, and show everyone what Rush hockey is all about. We wish them the best of luck, and hope they have a great time in Arizona."

Dancs was acquired by the Rush last season, and notched a goal and 7 assists in the final 12 games of last season. He finished 2018-19, his rookie season, with 12 points in 40 games with the Idaho Steelheads, Manchester Monarchs, and the Rush. Poulsen spent all of last season with the Rush, and finished his rookie campaign with 15 goals and 30 points in 57 games. Quenneville was signed by the Rush earlier this week, and will make his return to North American hockey after three prolific seasons in Europe. Last year with Sparta Sarpsborg in Norway, he earned 50 points (20g-30ast) in 48 games. Rauter was also acquired by the Rush at the trade deadline, and registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 12 games with the team. In 62 games between the Wheeling Nailers, Manchester Monarchs, and the Rush, he registered 15 goals and 43 points. Fehd split his rookie season between the SPHL and the Rush, and notched 9 points in 50 games, along with a team-leading +7 rating.

