IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Mitch Jones

September 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Mitch Jones from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations. In addition, the Icemen have agreed to terms with Jones for the 2019-2020 season.

Jones, 24, joins the Icemen after posting 19 points (6g, 13a) with 82 penalty minutes in 58 games played with Cincinnati last season. The 5-11, 198-pound blueliner also added six points (2g, 4a) in nine postseason appearances with the Cyclones last spring.

Jones has totaled 50 points (13g, 37a) in 172 career ECHL games in stints with Cincinnati, Utah Grizzlies (2017-18) and Alaska Aces (2015-2017). Prior to his professional career, the Rochester, Michigan native collected 38 points (12g, 26a) with 363 penalty minutes in 166 games played with the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers.

Jones joins Emerson Clark (F), Everett Clark (F), Dajon Mingo (D), Garret Ross (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F), Roman Uchyn (F), Dalton Thrower (D) and Nick Wright (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

---

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Flexible ticket packages are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.