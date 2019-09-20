Hellems and Defiel Re-Sign with Indy

September 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have re-signed defenseman Braden Hellems and goaltender Gordon Defiel for the 2019-20 season.

Hellems, 25, made his professional debut with the Fuel in March of last season after spending four years at Adrian College (NCAA DIII). In 75 NCAA contests, the 5-foot-10, 201-pound defenseman tallied 18 goals and 37 assists, earning a spot on the NCHA All-Conference Team. After finishing his collegiate career, Hellems signed a Pro-Tryout Agreement with the Fuel, appearing in eight games.

Defiel, 26, arrived in the Circle City last season after being acquired in a trade from the South Carolina Stingrays in late January. The 6-foot, 190-pound goaltender played 7 games for the Fuel, earning a 3.43 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The third-year pro has appeared in 22 ECHL games split between the Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Indy Fuel as well as 25 SPHL games between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Macon Mayhem.

With Hellems and Defiel's signings, the Fuel have twelve forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.