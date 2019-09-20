Admirals Sign Five Players to Amateur Tryout Contracts

September 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL have signed Oscar Arfelt, Casper Dryssen, Shane Bednard, Connor Fries and Skyler Smutek to amateur tryout contracts.

Arfelt, 6-foot-3, 205lbs, enters his first year of professional hockey after spending his college career at Manhattanville College (NCAA-DII). The 24-year old defenseman was second on his team in total points (33) last season. In addition to his individual success, Arfelt's team won their conference championship in his senior season.

Dryssen is another Manhattenville College graduate that is getting his first crack in the ECHL with the Admirals. The 25-year old forward hails from Akerberga, Sweden and spent last season leading Manhattensville as team captain.

Bednard, 5-foot-10, 179lbs, embarks on his first season of pro hockey after spending his college hockey career at Bowling Green University (NCAA). The Macomb, MI native was a junior-hockey standout with the Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL) and the Bloomington Thunder (USHL), leading both those teams in total points in their respective seasons.

Fries, six-foot, 185lbs, recently completed his college tenure with New England College (NCAA-DIII). The 24-year old forward tallied 83 points in 105 total games played. His time with New England was highlighted by his senior campaign in which he was second on the team in points (25) and was named to the Second-Team All Conference (NEHC).

Smutek, six-foot, 190lbs, spent last season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Quad City Storm. The 29-year old defenseman played his first year of pro hockey in 2017-18 after sitting out the year before.

-2019-20 Training Camp for the Norfolk Admirals kicks off on Monday, Sept. 30 and goes through Thursday, Oct. 3. Practice will be held at 10am inside The Scope and is open to the public.

-The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, Oct. 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season and single game tickets are available now! For ticket information, visit https://www.norfolkadmirals.com/en/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.