Americans Sign Rookie Forward from the Western League
September 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that Allen has signed rookie forward Regan Nagy to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.
Regan Nagy joins the Americans after a successful junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals from 2013 to 2017, and a partial season with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2018.
The first year forward turned 22-years old on May 11th. He had his best year in junior hockey during the 2016-2017 season with Victoria, when he scored 41 points in 69 games. He was a teammate of former Americans defenseman Travis Brown for two seasons with Victoria.
Nagy is a 6-foot-1 and 195-pound right winger, who was born in Ogema, SASK. He played one season of college hockey for the University of Calgary, where he was a teammate of former Americans forward Cain Franson, who was with Allen during their final season in the Central Hockey League (2013-2014).
The Allen Americans open their 11th training camp on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. All sessions will be free and open to fans. For more information on Allen Americans Season Tickets, call 972-912-1000.
Open House - The Allen Americans will hold an open house tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 2pm at Allen Event Center. Drop by to check out the best available seats for the upcoming season. Former Americans forward Gary Steffes will be on hand from 1 to 2 pm to sign copies of his new book.
Group Tickets -Make your next group event at an Allen Americans Hockey Game. Call Amber Barros for more information at (972) 912-1000.
Season Tickets - 2019-2020 Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW. Don't miss out on any of the exciting action. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information today.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 20, 2019
- Americans Sign Rookie Forward from the Western League - Allen Americans
- IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Mitch Jones - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Aqcuire Rights to Fowlie, Futures from Jacksonville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hellems and Defiel Re-Sign with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Five Rush Players Invited to Tucson's Training Camp - Rapid City Rush
- Nashville Singer Morgan Myles to Perform on Opening Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Continue Rink Partners Program - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Sign Rookie Forward from the Western League
- Team-Record Seven Americans Players Headed to Minnesota Wild Training Camp
- Americans Add Former Stars Draft Pick, and University of Denver Defenseman to the Mix
- Americans Announce Signing of Defenseman Kayle Doetzel
- Americans Add Offensive Punch on the Blue-Line with Addition of Turner Ottenbreit