Americans Sign Rookie Forward from the Western League

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that Allen has signed rookie forward Regan Nagy to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

Regan Nagy joins the Americans after a successful junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals from 2013 to 2017, and a partial season with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2018.

The first year forward turned 22-years old on May 11th. He had his best year in junior hockey during the 2016-2017 season with Victoria, when he scored 41 points in 69 games. He was a teammate of former Americans defenseman Travis Brown for two seasons with Victoria.

Nagy is a 6-foot-1 and 195-pound right winger, who was born in Ogema, SASK. He played one season of college hockey for the University of Calgary, where he was a teammate of former Americans forward Cain Franson, who was with Allen during their final season in the Central Hockey League (2013-2014).

The Allen Americans open their 11th training camp on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. All sessions will be free and open to fans. For more information on Allen Americans Season Tickets, call 972-912-1000.

