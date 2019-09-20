Eight Players Heading to AHL Camps

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that eight players will be attending American Hockey League camps that start this week.

Matthew Whittaker, Fabrizio Ricci, Peter Crinella, Luke Shiplo, Sean Allen, Brendan Smith and Brendan De Jong will all be attending camp with the Bakersfield Condors. Goaltender Mitch Gillam will be heading to camp with the Toronto Marlies.

