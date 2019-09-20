Eight Players Heading to AHL Camps
September 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that eight players will be attending American Hockey League camps that start this week.
Matthew Whittaker, Fabrizio Ricci, Peter Crinella, Luke Shiplo, Sean Allen, Brendan Smith and Brendan De Jong will all be attending camp with the Bakersfield Condors. Goaltender Mitch Gillam will be heading to camp with the Toronto Marlies.
To view the full preseason roster, click here.
The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL. Click here to buy tickets today!
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 20, 2019
- Admirals Sign Five Players to Amateur Tryout Contracts - Norfolk Admirals
- Eight Players Heading to AHL Camps - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Ink Rookies Sebastian Vidmar and River Rymsha - Norfolk Admirals
- Americans Sign Rookie Forward from the Western League - Allen Americans
- IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Mitch Jones - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Aqcuire Rights to Fowlie, Futures from Jacksonville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hellems and Defiel Re-Sign with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Five Rush Players Invited to Tucson's Training Camp - Rapid City Rush
- Nashville Singer Morgan Myles to Perform on Opening Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Continue Rink Partners Program - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.