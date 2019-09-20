Cyclones Aqcuire Rights to Fowlie, Futures from Jacksonville

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired the ECHL rights to forward Cody Fowlie along with Future Considerations to the Jacksonville IceMen, in exchange for the rights to defenseman Mitch Jones.

Fowlie spent parts of the last two seasons with the IceMen, accounting for 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points. He ranked third on the team last season in scoring with 42 points (20g, 22a) in 71 games, and led Jacksonville with 199 shots on goal. He began last season with a three-game goal and point streak (3g, 1a), and enjoyed a career-high seven game heater from January 29-February 13 (5g, 5a). He is currently playing for Romanian club ASC Corona Brasov in the Erste Liga.

Prior to turning pro, Fowlie spent five seasons at the University of Regina, accounting for 88 points (33g, 55a) in 134 games. He also spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets, totaling 38 goals and 59 assists in 208 career games, along with 157 penalty minutes.

Jones appeared in 58 games for the Cyclones last season, accounting for a career-high 19 points (6g, 13a), along with 82 minutes in penalties. He also skated in nine playoff games for Cincinnati, accounting for a pair of goals and four assists.

Acquired in a trade prior to last season, Jones skated in 58 games with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2017-18 season, accounting for a pair of goals and 12 assists along with 82 minutes in penalties. He spent the two seasons prior with the Alaska Aces where he totaled five goals and 12 assists, along with 77 penalty minutes, in 56 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 180lb defenseman spent parts of four seasons with the Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he was responsible for 12 goals and 26 assists in 166 career games. He also racked up 363 minutes in penalties.

