Mareks Mitens Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - Adirondack Thunder netminder Mareks Mitenshas been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 29 - December 5.

Mitens played in all three games of this weekend's road three-in-three and went 3-0-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .961. The 23-year-old is now 7-4-1-0 on the season with a .902 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average.

The Ventspils, Latvia native stopped 38 shots in a 3-2 win at Worcester on Friday, 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Maine, and made 30 saves in another 4-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Mitens came to Adirondack this season after signing an American Hockey League contract with the Utica Comets. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder played collegiate hockey at Lake Superior State University where he went 36-42-8 with six shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

The Adirondack Thunder face the Reading Royals for a home-and-home battle beginning Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena and wrapping up on Saturday at Santander Arena in Reading, PA. The Thunder then close out the weekend with a Sunday afternoon tilt at home against the Maine Mariners for Kid's Day at 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.