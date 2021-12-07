Mareks Mitens Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Adirondack Thunder netminder Mareks Mitenshas been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 29 - December 5.
Mitens played in all three games of this weekend's road three-in-three and went 3-0-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .961. The 23-year-old is now 7-4-1-0 on the season with a .902 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average.
The Ventspils, Latvia native stopped 38 shots in a 3-2 win at Worcester on Friday, 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Maine, and made 30 saves in another 4-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday.
Mitens came to Adirondack this season after signing an American Hockey League contract with the Utica Comets. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder played collegiate hockey at Lake Superior State University where he went 36-42-8 with six shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
The Adirondack Thunder face the Reading Royals for a home-and-home battle beginning Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena and wrapping up on Saturday at Santander Arena in Reading, PA. The Thunder then close out the weekend with a Sunday afternoon tilt at home against the Maine Mariners for Kid's Day at 3:00 p.m.
