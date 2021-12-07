ECHL Announces Suspension
December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Utah's Andrew Nielsen has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #239, Kalamazoo at Utah, on Dec. 6
Nielsen is suspended under Rule #46.21 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation.
Nielsen will miss Utah's game at Tulsa on Dec. 8.
