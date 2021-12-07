Adirondack's Mitens Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Mareks Mitens of the Adirondack Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Mitens went 3-0-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .961, helping the Thunder sweep a three games in three nights set on the road.

The 23-year-old stopped 38 shots in a 3-2 win at Worcester on Friday, made 28 saves in a 4-1 victory at Maine on Saturday and turned aside 30 shots in a 4-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Under contract to Utica of the American Hockey League, Mitens has appeared in 13 games for the Thunder this season going 7-4-1 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. Last season, he saw action in four AHL games with Binghamton where he went 1-3-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Prior to turning pro, Mitens appeared in 94 career games at Lake Superior State University where he went 36-42-8 with six shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Runners-Up: Trevor Gorsuch, Kalamazoo (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .951 save pct.) and Brad Barone, Orlando (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jake Kupsky (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Ryan Bednard (South Carolina), Billy Christopoulos (South Carolina), Ryan Ruck (Tulsa) and Stefanos Lekkas (Wheeling).

