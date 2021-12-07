Burzan Scored 4 Points in Grizz 4-0 Win

West Valley City, Utah - Luka Burzan scored 2 goals and 2 assists and Trent Miner saved all 27 shots he saw to earn his league leading 3rd shutout of the season as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-0 on Monday night at Maverik Center.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous got Utah on the board 9:13 into the contest on a wrist shot from the high slot. It was his team leading 12th goal of the year. It turned out to be the game winner. Utah led 1-0 after 1. The Grizz outshot the Wings 18 to 9 in the first period and 40 to 27 for the game.

Luka Burzan scored on a centering pass from Ben Tardif 12:43 into the second period to make it a 2-0 game. That was Tardif's first professional point as he came over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on December 5th. That goal came after the Grizzlies killed off a 5 on 3 Kalamazoo power play for 1 minute 21 seconds and a 39 second 5 on 4 power play after that. Trey Bradley scored his 2nd of the year 17:46 into the second. Utah led 3-0 after 2 periods.

Burzan scored his 2nd of the game right off his own face-off win 5:51 into the 3rd period. The 3rd period was filled with many penalties late in the game. Utah had 68 penalty minutes with 60 of them coming in the 3rd period. Kalamazoo had 45 penalty minutes with 39 of them coming in the 3rd.

Burzan contributed to all 4 of Utah's goals. It was the Grizz first 4 point game since Brandon Cutler had 1 goal and 3 assists in Utah's 4-2 win over Kansas City on November 20th. Miner got his league leading 3rd shutout. Miner has 4 career professional shutouts in only 16 games.

Utah's record goes to 11-7-1 on the season and Kalamazoo falls to 10-6. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Wings went 0 for 7. Utah is now 8-0 when leading after 2 periods. They have outshot opponents in 13 of their 19 games this season.

3 stars

1. Luka Burzan (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +3, 9 shots.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 27 save shutout.

3. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 assists.

