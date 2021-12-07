Peter Abbandonato Named Player of the Week in the ECHL

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Peter Abbandonato of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Abbandonato scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games last week, helping the Lions sweep a three-game series at Florida.

The 23-year-old had two assists in a 5-4 win on Wednesday, added a goal and assist in a 3-2 victory on Thursday and notched four goals in a 6-3 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Abbandonato is tied for third in the ECHL with 11 goals and tied for seventh with 23 points in 17 games this season.

A native of Laval, Quebec, Abbandonato has recorded 42 points (17g-25a) in 41 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Orlando while adding 27 points (11g-16a) in 55 career AHL games with Syracuse.

Prior to turning pro, Abbandonato tallied 267 points (82g-185a) in 264 career games with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Peter Abbandonato, a case of pucks will be donated to a Trois-Rivières youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

