Teddy Bear Toss, Military Night Kicks off Steelheads Holiday Homestand

December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Fur is prepared to fly along with the stars and stripes as the Idaho Steelheads welcome back two traditional promotions to kick off their three-game weekend and six-game homestand this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads will honor those that have served in the Armed Forces and their families on Military Night this Friday. The Oath of Enlistment for the U.S. Navy will take place during the first intermission along with celebrations throughout the game of each branch of the U.S. military as well as a pre-game color guard and rifle salute courtesy of the Idaho Army National Guard. During the pre-game ceremony, there will be simulated gunfire occurring with the rifle salute, so those that are prone to sensitivity due to this simulation or loud noises are encouraged to arrive for puck drop or enter the game with appropriate ear coverings.

The following night marks the return of the 23rd Annual Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, presented by the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps. Fans are encouraged to participate by bringing a new or gently-used stuffed animal to the game on Saturday or purchasing one at the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club table. Once the Steelheads score their first goal, fans can throw those stuffed animals on to the ice to be collected by staff and U.S. Marine Corps members. All stuffed animals will go towards the Marine Corps' Toys For Tots Program, helping children in need this holiday season.

In the 2019-20 season, the Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community donated over 8,000 stuffed animals, blowing out the team's previous record by over 1,000 toys. Over the last three seasons, the Steelheads have donated nearly 25,000 stuffed animals and plush toys.

The opening game of the weekend set is also the third $2 Beer Wednesday of the season with domestic draughts through the first two periods for just $2. Limit is two per customer when making a trip to the concessions stands.

The Steelheads meet the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as the last team to play in Idaho before the premature end to the 2019-20 season. The Steelheads won two of three games in that series that included a line brawl in the second contest. The Steelheads have won five of eight games against the Stingrays in the teams' franchise history that began in the inaugural 2003-04 season.

Tickets for all three games this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 208-331-TIXS. Limited and single seats are left for the Friday and Saturday contests. Coverage of all three games begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as the television broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and online at FloHockey.tv.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend and six-game homestand at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:10 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

