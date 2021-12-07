Grizzlies Maul K-Wings in Shutout

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--The Kalamazoo Wings (10-6-0-0) were shut out by the Utah Grizzlies (11-7-1-0) in a 4-0 loss at Maverik Center on Monday night.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring 9:13 into the first period when Utah defender Charle-Edouard D'Astous took a slapper from the blue line. Utah outshot Kalamazoo 18 to 9 in the first period.

It would be all Grizzlies in the second. A great pass left Luka Burzan open. Burzan found the back of the net on a one-timer to make it 2-0 Grizzlies. The K-Wings were not without opportunities in the second, unable to take advantage of a minute and a half long 5-on-3 situation. Brenden Miller was called for slashing with just under three minutes remaining in the period. The Grizzlies found their third goal the ensuing power play on a nifty backhand from Utah forward Trey Bradley.

In the third, Burzan found his second goal of the night, scoring on a 4-on-4 opportunity to make 4-0 Utah. Burzan scored off of a faceoff, and Gorsuch never saw the puck. Things got chippy in the final ten minutes as multiple fights concluded the game.

Gorsuch stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced in the loss.

