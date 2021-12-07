ECHL Transactions - December 7
December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Iowa:
Jake Smith, F from Kansas City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Milwaukee
Greenville:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte
Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Matt Bradley, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Iowa:
Add Jack Berry, G signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Delete Carson Focht, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Newfoundland:
Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Reading:
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Kevin Poulin, G assigned by Laval
Add Victor Beaulac, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Gabriel Labbe, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony DeLuca, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Louis-Philippe Denis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Louis-Philippe Denis, F placed on reserve
Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve
Delete Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Drew Callin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- PHPA, ECHL Ratify Extension of Collective Bargaining Agreement - ECHL
- Peter Abbandonato Named Player of the Week in the ECHL - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Abbandonato Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Teddy Bear Toss, Military Night Kicks off Steelheads Holiday Homestand - Idaho Steelheads
- Mareks Mitens Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Mitens Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Burzan Scored 4 Points in Grizz 4-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Maul K-Wings in Shutout - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.