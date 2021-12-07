ECHL Transactions - December 7

December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Iowa:

Jake Smith, F from Kansas City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Milwaukee

Greenville:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Matt Bradley, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Iowa:

Add Jack Berry, G signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Delete Carson Focht, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Newfoundland:

Add Doug Pippy, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Reading:

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Kevin Poulin, G assigned by Laval

Add Victor Beaulac, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gabriel Labbe, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony DeLuca, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Louis-Philippe Denis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Louis-Philippe Denis, F placed on reserve

Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve

Delete Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Drew Callin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

