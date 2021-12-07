Lightning Reassign Hugo Alnefelt to Solar Bears

December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Alnefelt (AHL-nuh-fehlt), 20, has compiled a 2-3-1 record in six appearances with Syracuse this season, along with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage.

Prior to beginning his North American career, the native of Danderyd, Sweden played two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League for HV71, where he went 15-23-0 in 40 appearances with a 2.89 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

Alnefelt has also twice represented his country at the past two World Junior Championships, leading the Swedes to a bronze medal in 2020.

The Lightning selected Alnefelt in the third round, 71st overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the San Jose Barracuda have reassigned goaltender Zach Émond from the Solar Bears to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Émond, 21, has gone 4-3-0 in seven outings with Orlando this season, and has also posted a 1-1 record in three AHL appearances with San Jose.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a six-game road trip when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Solar Bears fans can view the game together at a watch party at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.