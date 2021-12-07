PHPA, ECHL Ratify Extension of Collective Bargaining Agreement

December 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) and ECHL today announced the ratification of an extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The new CBA, effective through June 30, 2025, has been ratified by ECHL players and approved by the League's Board of Governors.

"The extension of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement is a testament to the working relationship the League and Players have established, with a focus of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic together in the Season ahead," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The League is thankful for representatives from both organizations throughout this process to focus on stability and growth for the ECHL as we progress forward."

"This extension reflects the healing and recovery needed for ECHL teams and Players alike after enduring a pandemic that has negatively impacted sports the past two seasons," said PHPA Executive Director, Larry Landon. "I would like to thank the ECHL for their cooperation toward this extension, as well as the PHPA Negotiating Committee, Executive Committee members, and ECHL Player Representatives."

Since its inception in 1967, the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) has continued to serve as an advocate of player interests. Currently, the PHPA is the certified, U.S. National Labor Relations Board collective bargaining representative for over 1,600 players across 58 teams throughout the American Hockey League and ECHL. Further, the PHPA continues to serve over 9,000 former PHPA Members through its Alumni Network. Visit PHPA.com, follow the PHPA on Facebook (fb.com/thephpa), Twitter (@thephpa), and Instagram (@thephpa) and tune into The PHPA Podcast.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.