Marco Reus Dream DEBUT for LA Galaxy!: 1 Goal 1 Assist in FIRST MLS Game

August 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Marco Reus put Major League Soccer on notice with a super-sub debut, recording a goal and an assist to lead the LA Galaxy's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

