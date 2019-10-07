Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 7

WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, October 4: Manitoba 1 at San Antonio 2

The Moose lost their 2019-20 season opener in a 2-1 decision to the San Antonio Rampage on Friday night. A second period goal from Cameron Schilling gave the Moose momentum, however they were unable to score an equalizer. Mikhail Berdin made 33 saves in a losing cause.

Saturday, October 5: Manitoba 5 at Texas 3

The Moose captured their first win of the season in a 5-3 decision over the Texas Stars on Saturday night. Logan Shaw collected three points (1G, 2A). Skyler McKenzie scored the go-ahead goal with 2:22 left in the third period assisted by Jansen Harkins and Sami Niku. Harkins, Logan Stanley and Seth Griffith also collected a goal each in Manitoba's victory. Mikhail Berdin made 26 saves in the Moose win.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs. Toronto Marlies**

Friday, Oct. 11

7 p.m. CT vs. Toronto Marlies*

Saturday, Oct. 12

2 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose play their home opener against the Toronto Marlies on Oct. 11. The first 6,000 fans will receive a light up wristband and a restickable schedule cling. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS # PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw 2 1 2 3 0 4

17 Seth Griffith 2 1 1 2 0 3

26 Jansen Harkins 2 1 1 2 2 2

7 Logan Stanley 2 1 1 2 7 1

8 Sami Niku* 2 0 2 2 0 0

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 1-1-0-0 2.53 0.922 0

31 Adam Carlson 0-0-0-0 0 0 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Milestone Night

Forward Emile Poirier played his 250th AHL game in Friday's loss. The milestone was a long time coming for Poirier, who missed a significant portion of the 2018-19 season due to injury. Poirier recorded 131 points (49G, 82A) in his first 250 contests. The former Calgary Flames first round pick has also appeared in eight NHL games with Calgary, tallying one assist.

One Down

Forward Andrei Chibisov made his North American regular season debut Friday night in San Antonio. The Russian forward recorded two shots on goal and came out of the contest with an even plus/minus rating. Chibisov signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets this off-season. He appeared in 220 KHL games prior to making the move to play in North America where he tallied 66 points (26G, 40A) with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, AK Bars Kazan and Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk.

Key Contributor

Logan Shaw is the early point leader for the Moose having collected three points in the first two games of the 2019-20 season. Shaw collected all of his points in the Moose victory against the Stars on Saturday. Shaw scored a goal with 58 seconds remaining in the first period assisted by Seth Griffith and Leon Gawanke. Early in the second period Shaw collected the lone assist on Logan Stanley's goal. Finally, Shaw assisted on Griffith's empty net goal to solidify the Moose 5-3 victory over the Stars.

Shining Debut

Leon Gawanke played in his AHL debut on Saturday night in Manitoba's matchup against the Stars. Gawanke collected his first AHL point with an assist on Logan Shaw's goal late in the first period. Gawanke has spent the past three seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (QMJHL). The Screaming Eagles named Gawanke the club's Top Defenceman for the 2018-19 season. Gawanke posted 57 points (17G, 40A) in 62 games while finishing the season with plus-nine.

Who's Trending?

Michael Spacek assisted on Cameron Schilling's late second period goal to open Manitoba's scoring for the 2019-20 season. Spacek ranked second in tallied assists on the Moose in 2018-19, posting 31 assists in 74 games. In Saturday night's matchup against the Stars, Spacek played in his 150th game of his AHL career. Spacek has recorded 81 points (27G, 5A) in his AHL career.

