Flyers Reassign Pascal Laberge to Reading
October 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that they have reassigned forward Pascal Laberge from the Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Laberge, 21, is in his second full professional season after he appeared in 15 games for the Phantoms last season. He tallied five goals and one assist for six points, including his first career hat trick and multi-point night (3G, 1A) with an incredible four-point performance on March 27, 2019 against the Rochester Americans, capped off with the overtime winner. Laberge missed the first 61 games of the 2018-19 season with a hip injury.
A native of Chateauguay, Quebec, Laberge played six seasons in the QMJHL prior to turning pro, spending time with the Gatineau Olympiques, Victoriaville Tigres, and Quebec Remparts. He totaled 178 points on 62 goals and 116 assists in 224 games of junior hockey. He made his professional debut on April 13, 2018 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Laberge was selected in the second round (#36 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Phantoms will hit the ice once again this weekend for a pair of home games against Pennsylvania rivals, starting Friday Night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and concluding Saturday against the Hershey Bears.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2019
- Wolves Insider: Elvenes' Hot Start - Chicago Wolves
- Top 5 Games at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Flyers Reassign Pascal Laberge to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Defenseman Conor Timmins Assigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Weekly, October 7-13 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Set to Debut Brand New Promotions During Its October 11th Home Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Cal Petersen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Comtois - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario's Cal Petersen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Don't Miss Bud Light Hog Talk at Skybox Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Abramov Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Felix Sandstrom Reassigned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.