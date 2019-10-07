Flyers Reassign Pascal Laberge to Reading

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that they have reassigned forward Pascal Laberge from the Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Laberge, 21, is in his second full professional season after he appeared in 15 games for the Phantoms last season. He tallied five goals and one assist for six points, including his first career hat trick and multi-point night (3G, 1A) with an incredible four-point performance on March 27, 2019 against the Rochester Americans, capped off with the overtime winner. Laberge missed the first 61 games of the 2018-19 season with a hip injury.

A native of Chateauguay, Quebec, Laberge played six seasons in the QMJHL prior to turning pro, spending time with the Gatineau Olympiques, Victoriaville Tigres, and Quebec Remparts. He totaled 178 points on 62 goals and 116 assists in 224 games of junior hockey. He made his professional debut on April 13, 2018 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Laberge was selected in the second round (#36 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Phantoms will hit the ice once again this weekend for a pair of home games against Pennsylvania rivals, starting Friday Night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and concluding Saturday against the Hershey Bears.

