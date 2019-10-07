Cal Petersen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign goaltender Cal Petersen has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 6, 2019.

Petersen turned aside 83 of the 85 shots he faced while earning a pair of victories over division rivals to open the 2019-20 season (2-0-0, 0.96, .976).

Petersen, who faced a league-high 38.8 shots per 60 minutes last season, began the year with a 41-save shutout of San Jose on Friday night, backstopping the Reign to a 5-0 victory over the Barracuda. Then on Saturday, Petersen carried a shutout bid into the third period and finished with 42 stops as Ontario earned a 3-2 overtime win at Bakersfield.

Petersen enters his third pro season after making his NHL debut with Los Angeles in 2018-19, posting a record of 5-4-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 11 appearances with the Kings. The native of Waterloo, Iowa, is 38-33-5 with a 3.20 GAA, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts in 81 career AHL games with Ontario, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018. Petersen was originally selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Petersen will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Reign home game.

The Ontario Reign are under way in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

