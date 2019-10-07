Wolves Insider: Elvenes' Hot Start

SAY HELLO TO LUCAS ELVENES

On Opening Night for the Wolves in 2017, a strapping young forward named Alex Tuch scored four points in his Wolves debut. After two more games with the Wolves, Tuch was recalled from loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights never to be seen in the AHL again.

Lucas Elvenes is going to need more time before he gets his chance to join Vegas, but that doesn't make his Wolves debut any less impressive. The 20-year-old Elvenes made his North American professional debut Saturday night against the Grand Rapids Griffins and piled up four points - joining Tuch as the only Wolves players in the last 13 years to to score four points in the team's season opener.

Elvenes, a native of Angelholm, Sweden, is one of several prized rookies on the Wolves' roster. He was selected by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, which is a nice achievement - but he's not even the highest NHL pick in his own family. His father, Stefan, was taken by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft (the same year, Lucas' uncle, Roger, went in the eighth round to the Toronto Maple Leafs).

Stefan Elvenes never played for the Blackhawks or any other NHL team, but he averaged more than 20 goals per year for more than a decade playing at the highest levels in Sweden and Denmark.

STICK IT TO BREAST CANCER

TOP LINE

LUCAS ELVENES

Quite a North American professional debut for the 20-year-old from Angelholm, Sweden. Elvenes recorded his first assist in the first period, his first goal in the second period and added two assists in the third to finish with four points in the Wolves' 8-5 loss in Saturday night's opener. Elvenes shares the AHL lead in points with four others.

GAGE QUINNEY

One of the Wolves' leading scorers last year with 19 goals, the 24-year-old Quinney picked up where he left off in the 2019 Calder Cup Finals. Quinney posted one goal and one assist in Game 5 on June 8, then produced the Wolves' first goal of the new season just 5:28 into Saturday's season opener. He also added an assist while centering the team's top line and playing in all situations.

DYLAN COGHLAN

After enjoying a strong preseason camp with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, the 21-year-old Coghlan rejoined the Wolves last week and got off to a strong start with a pair of assists in the Wolves' opener Saturday night. Coghlan, who led all AHL rookie defensemen with 10 power-play goals last season, earned both of his assists Saturday while piloting the power play.

OPENING NIGHT REWIND (0-1-0-0)

SATURDAY, OCT. 5: GRAND RAPIDS 8, (at) CHICAGO 5

In the second highest-scoring opener in Wolves history, the Griffins and Wolves combined for 13 goals - five on the power play - to light the lamps early and often at Allstate Arena.

Forwards Gage Quinney, Lucas Elvenes, Patrick Brown, Tye McGinn and Curtis McKenzie scored goals while Elvenes added three assists in his North American professional debut.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 18 saves.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Friday, Oct. 11 at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T Center AHLTV

Saturday, Oct. 12 at San Antonio 7 p.m. AT&T Center AHLTV

Friday, Oct. 18 at Rockford 7 p.m. MetroCentre My50 Chicago

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50 Chicago

Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. Milwaukee 3 p.m. Allstate Arena My50 Chicago

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

