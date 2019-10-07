Wolf Pack Weekly, October 7-13

The Wolf Pack started off their 2019-20 season by sweeping a pair of Atlantic Division home games. In the opener on Saturday night at the XL Center, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's club downed the reigning Calder Cup champions, the Charlotte Checkers, by a score of 5-3. After surrendering an early goal, the Wolf Pack scored the next five straight, including a pair by Matt Beleskey, and got a goal and an assist each from Vinni Lettieri and Vincent LoVerde, as well as three assists from Danny O'Regan. Against in-state rival Bridgeport on Sunday, Sean Day's goal at 1:28 of overtime gave the Wolf Pack a 4-3 win over the Sound Tigers. Rookie defenseman Joey Keane scored for a second straight game in that contest, as did Lettieri, and Ryan Lindgren netted his first goal since March 25, 2018. Filip Chytil added two assists.

This week:

The Wolf Pack play another Saturday-Sunday back-to-back set at home this weekend, beginning it with a battle against the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night at 7:30 PM. Then, the Rochester Americans make their lone XL Center visit of the season on Sunday, for a 3:00 start.

Saturday, October 12 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:30 PM

- This is "Carnival Night" at the XL Center. There will be an array of carnival-themed fun to celebrate the return of Wolf Pack hockey, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack travel mug, courtesy of 97.9 ESPN.

- This is the first of ten meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and their closest regional rivals, and Springfield's first of five appearances at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack were 4-6-0-0 vs. the Thunderbirds last season, 3-2-0-0 at home.

- Springfield split its first two games of the season, both at home, against the same two teams the Wolf Pack played. Saturday night saw the Thunderbirds best Bridgeport by a score of 5-1, and then Charlotte came to the MassMutual Center on Sunday and scored a 4-2 win.

- Second-year forward Jonathan Ang was the Thunderbirds' top performer in the first two games, with a goal, two assists and a +4.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:30 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Sunday, October 13 vs. the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) at the XL Center, 3:00 PM

- At this and every Wolf Pack Wednesday or Sunday home game of the season, fans can take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40.

- Rochester's only action thus far was a 3-2 overtime win at home over the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night. Last season the Amerks finished second to the Crunch in the North Division, with a record of 46-23-5-2 for 99 points.

- Former UConn Husky Tage Thompson scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Rochester's season-opening triumph Friday vs. Syracuse, and Rasmus Asplund and Zach Redmond had two assists apiece.

- This is the only XL Center meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Americans this year, with the other installment in a two-game season series scheduled for November 22 in Rochester. The two clubs split a four-game series last season, each winning twice on the other's home ice.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Recent Transactions:

None

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, October 26, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:00 PM game at the XL Center, is "Witches & Wizards night". There will be all kinds of Halloween fun, including trick or treating on the concourse, an intermission costume parade, and a youth backpack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 12 or younger, courtesy of Carvel.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's first Friday-night game of the year is October 18, when they entertain the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. After this Sunday, the next Hat Trick Pack game is the "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home date is November 20, the 11:00 AM "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game vs. the Syracuse Crunch.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

