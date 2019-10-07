San Jose Barracuda Set to Debut Brand New Promotions During Its October 11th Home Opener

October 7, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), are set to debut a handful of new promotions during its home opener on October 11, 2019 (7 p.m.) at SAP Center against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks).

For a full 2019-20 Barracuda promotional schedule CLICK HERE

The first 4,000 fans in attendance on October 11th will receive a Barracuda clear bag in conjunction with SAP Center's new clear bag policy. Also, opening night will include second-intermission player signings presented by Williams Party Rentals and the Barracuda will reveal its All-Fifth Anniversary Team, as voted on by the fans, during the game's first intermission

In addition, the Barracuda will be offering a brand-new promotion called the Power Pour. Anytime the Barracuda score a power-play goal during the first or second period this season, all draft beers on the concourse will be 50% for 15 minutes following the goal. The Power Pour will be made available for all Barracuda home games during the 2019-20 season.

Also, as a part of the team's fifth-anniversary celebration, the Barracuda will be offering a $5 menu that features $5 popcorn, $5 pretzels, $5 nachos and $5 hot dogs.

Things you need to know:

Parking is just $10 (Four or more passengers in a car will no longer receive complimentary parking)

Doors open at 6 p.m.

The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a clear Barracuda bag

Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Barracuda All-Fifth Anniversary Team Revealed during the first intermission

Second intermission player signings presented by Williams Party Rentals

Food and beverage updates:

Fifth-anniversary menu featuring $5 value menu

Power Pour beer promotion featuring 50% off all draft beer when the Barracuda score a power-play goal during the first or second intermission ($1 hot dogs and $2 beers will no longer be available during Friday night home Barracuda games)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.