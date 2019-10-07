Ebert Traded to the Rangers

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the N.Y. Rangers in exchange for defenceman Nick Ebert and Ottawa's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. As part of the transaction, the Rangers will retain 18.75 per cent of Namestnikov's cap hit this season.

Namestnikov, 26, has scored 66 goals and added 92 assists for 158 points in 362 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Rangers. He set career highs with 22 goals and 48 points in 81 games between Tampa Bay and New York in 2017-18.

The 6-0, 183-pound Namestnikov was Tampa Bay's first-round selection (27th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, and was traded to New York at the 2018 trade deadline as part of a five-player exchange that saw Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller sent to the Lightning.

Ebert played one game for Belleville in the team's season-opener Saturday against Toronto.

The Senators return to the ice Friday night for their Opening Night presented by CAA Insurance against Binghamton.

