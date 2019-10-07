Anaheim Ducks Recall Comtois

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Max Comtois from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Comtois, 20 (1/8/99), earned seven points (2-5=7) in 10 games with the Ducks last season. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (50th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois became the second rookie in franchise history to record at least one point in each of his first three career games (2-1=3), and the first Duck to score in his first two career NHL games from the start of a season (Oct. 3-6). Comtois' first NHL goal 49 seconds into the game was the fastest to start an NHL career since 1989.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Comtois made his 2019-20 season debut with San Diego Oct. 4 in Bakersfield, going scoreless. The 6-2, 207-pound forward has earned 1-0=1 points in 5 career AHL games with the Gulls.

