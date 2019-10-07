Defenseman Conor Timmins Assigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Conor Timmins has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. Timmins has appeared in two NHL contests this season with Colorado, making his pro debut on October 3rd against the Calgary Flames.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner was selected by the Avalanche in the second round (#32 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He missed the 2018-19 season due to injury, after concluding a decorated career at the major-junior level with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. In 163 contests, Timmins posted 19 goals and 96 assists while playing a at a combined +98 plus-minus rating. He would go on to be named to the OHL All-Star Team in 2017-18 after generating eight goals and 33 assists in just 36 games.

The St. Catherines, Ontario native captured a Gold Medal while competing for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Buffalo, New York. Timmins would finish the tournament with a team-best +15 plus-minus rating, collecting one goal and four assists in seven games.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Toyota Arena in Ontario, California to face the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 11th at 8:00pm MT.

