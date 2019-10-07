Abramov Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Vitaly Abramov from the Belleville Senators.

In a corresponding move, the Senators assigned forwards Drake Batherson and Filip Chlapik to Belleville Sunday.

Abramov was held pointless in Belleville's season opener Saturday in Toronto. Chlapik has an assist in one game with Ottawa this season while Batherson has played in both of Ottawa's games so far this year without registering a point.

The Senators return to the ice Friday night for their Opening Night presented by CAA Insurance against Binghamton.

