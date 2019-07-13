Mallards Unable to Sink Rafters to Lose Series Opener

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (31-16) were unable to pick up game one against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (22-25), after the Rafters were consistently successful on offense. Madison suffered the 12-5 loss to earn their 16th loss of the season.

The Rafters took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the second, with a solo home run by CJ Willis (LSU) and an RBI double from Richie Schiekofer (Rutgers). Doubling their lead in the third, the Rafters scored two more runs on an error by the Madison infield and an RBI single from Matt Oldham (Elon).

Madison's bats started to make some noise on offense in the bottom of the fourth. An RBI single by Timo Schau (Southern Wesleyan) put the Mallards on the board, trailing 4-1. The Rafters responded with two more runs in the top of the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Oldham and an RBI single by Roman Trujillo (New Mexico State), gave the Rafters a whopping 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Madison scored one run in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI single by Logan Michaels (Virginia) to cut the Rafters lead to 6-2.

Unfortunately, the Mallards defense was still not enough to stop the Rafters raging offense.

Scoring twice in the top of the sixth pushed the Rafters ahead 8-2. A sacrifice fly by EJ Ranel (Lenoir-Rhyne) made the score 8-3 in the bottom of the inning, but did do enough damage to put the Mallards in comeback position.

The damage by the Rafters continued in the eighth. Four runs were brought in on RBIs from Edarian Williams (UNLV) and Harry Fullerton (University of New Mexico), plus a pass ball error by Ryne Stanley (North Carolina A&T). The four runs scored extended the Rafters lead to 12-3.

Madison did not go quietly, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. An RBI double by Ranel, followed by an error on the Rafters infield, brought the Mallards within seven, 12-5.

Unable to pull out a come-from-behind win, the Mallards suffered the loss.

Madison starter Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan) was handed the loss after allowing the rafters to score four runs over the second and third innings.

Cal Djuraskovic (Davenport) earned the win after pitching through two innings and never giving up the lead.

Turning Point

The Rafters scored four runs in the eighth to shut down the Mallards chances of making a successful comeback.

Top Mallards

- Ranel earned Impact Player of the Night after contributing two hits and two RBI.

- Bigbie extended his hitting streak to 26 consecutive games.

- Michaels had two hits and an RBI to help put the Mallards on the board.

Up Next

The Mallards and Rafters are back at the Duck Pond to close out their two-game series. The evening will be Game of Thrones Night with the Millie of Dragons bobblehead presented by Pepsi. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m., gates will open at 3:05 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

