Woodchucks Use Complete Performance to Beat Growlers

July 13, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - Kalamazoo struck first in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Shea Kramer hit a leadoff single, and was able to advance to 2nd base on a ground out by Nick Neville. Jimmy Sullivan then came up and hit a double to left field to score Kramer and give the Growlers a 1-0 lead.

The Woodchucks responded in a big way in the top of the 4th. Adam Frank started it off with a leadoff single, followed by walks drawn by T.J. Reeves and Byron Murray. With the bases loaded, Santino Miozzi ripped a double down the left field line to give the Chucks the lead at 2-1. Javier Rosario hit a sacrifice fly to score Murray and make the score 3-1. Lawrence Cicileo then ripped a double with Miozzi on 3rd base to make the score 4-1 in favor of the Chucks. Finally, a Brandon Seltzer groundout scored Cicileo to give the Chucks a 5-1 lead heading to the bottom of the 4th.

The Woodchucks added on to their lead in the top of the 6th. Lawrence Cicileo drove the first pitch of the inning over the left field fence for his first home run of the season. The next batter, Alec Arnone, doubled off of the center field wall and eventually came around to score on a Brandon Seltzer single. Going into the bottom of the 6th, it was 7-1 Chucks.

The Chucks got a few more in the 7th. Byron Murray drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Santino Miozzi's third hit of the game brought him in for another Wisconsin run. An Alec Arnone base hit a couple batters later brought in Santino and the Chucks lead jumped to 9-1.

Meanwhile, the Chucks pitching staff was extraordinary. They gave up just one run on five hits in nine innings, and win the first game of the series 9-1.

Top Performers

Nolan Lebamoff came in for the Chucks in the 6th inning, and didn't give up any runs in his three innings pitched. He struck out one batter and forced the Growlers to ground into two double plays

Santino Miozzi broke out of a slump with a 3-5 performance, which included a bases loaded double in the 4th inning. He finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Lawrence Cicileo had two extra-base hits, including his first home run of the year. He finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will finish off their Michigan road trip tomorrow Sunday, July 14th in Kalamazoo as they take on the Growlers again. Following the Michigan road trip, three Wisconsin Woodchucks will travel to Waterloo, Iowa for the Northwoods League All-Star game. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

