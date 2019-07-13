Green Bay Wins Fifth Straight Game

Fond du Lac, WI - In a pitchers' duel on Saturday night, Green Bay put up enough offense to outlast the Dock Spiders 3-2.

It took until the fourth inning for either time to scratch across a run on Saturday, but the Booyah were the ones who hopped on the scoreboard first. In the top of the fourth, Chris Williams led off with a double, and immediately advanced to third on a wild pitch. With Williams at third, Jacob Buchberger walked to put runners on the corners. After Buchberger stole second base, Brady West delivered a two RBI single down the first base line to put Green Bay in front 2-0.

The Booyah scored again in the seventh, this time with two outs. Buchberger again stole a bag, and West once again brought him in with an RBI single. West finished the day with all three runs driven in, and 2-4 at the plate. Buchberger went 1-3 with two runs scored, and Williams had three hits in five plate appearances.

On the mound, Chris Jefferson earned his third win of the season, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out four. Chandler Ingram threw a scoreless frame out of the bullpen to keep the Booyah lead at two. In the seventh, the Booyah had to turn to closer Tanner Lane to get a seven out save, and Lane produced while striking out three and allowing an earned run. The save was Lane's fifth of the season.

Green Bay meets Fond du Lac again tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. as they look to sweep the two-game set from the Dock Spiders. Jack Mahoney takes the mound for the Booyah as they try to head into the All-Star break on a high note.

