Kingfish Fall to Chinooks

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (3-9) dropped a game to the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-6) on Saturday night at Historic Simmons Field by a final score of 6-3.

Mike Trautwin (Northwestern) drove in the game's first run in the third inning on a flare that dropped in front of Zach Nogalski (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) in right field to put Lakeshore up 1-0.

David Dunn (Northwestern) crossed home in the top of the fourth inning on a double play to extend the Chinooks' lead to 2-0.

Dunn went 4-for-5 with three runs scored on Saturday.

Kingfish starting pitcher Caleb Larson (Illinois) exited the game after four innings having allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks.

Drew Dyer (Chicago State) walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth to put Kenosha on the board at 2-1.

Chinooks starting pitcher Jake Carlsen (Northwestern Ohio) worked around six walks to allow just one run over four innings.

Ronnie Sweeny III (Iowa Western) extended Lakeshore's lead back to two at 3-1 in the sixth inning on a run-scoring double that one-hopped the right field wall.

Daryl Myers (Benedictine) raced home on a passed ball in the top of the seventh inning to give the Chinooks more breathing room at 4-1.

Myers reached base four times on the night, going 1-for-3 with three walks.

Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) lined a ball off the mitt of Chinooks third baseman Cole Barr (Indiana) to score Mitchell Buban (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jarvis came around to score on a Roberto Pena (Florida) double to bring the Kingfish within a run at 4-3. Pena was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier) base hit to end the inning.

Jarvis went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

The Chinooks got a run back in the eighth inning on another double play to make the score 5-3.

Jake Thompson (Kentucky) doubled to score Myers and push the Chinooks lead to 6-3 in the top of the ninth inning.

Will Klein (Eastern Illinois) locked down his seventh save of the summer with a one-two-three bottom of the ninth.

Jim Jarecki (Valparaiso) got the win after allowing no earned runs 2 1/3 innings in relief for Lakeshore. Caleb Larson fell to 0-4 for Kenosha.

The Kingfish and Chinooks will play in Lakeshore at 5:05 p.m. CT on Sunday.

