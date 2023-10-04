Maine Mariners Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

PORTLAND, ME - Single game tickets for all 36 Maine Mariners home games in their milestone fifth season went on sale Wednesday afternoon. The 2023-24 season, which is presented by Hannaford to Go, kicks off the home schedule on Saturday, October 21st against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 6 PM.

Fans can save money on tickets by purchasing in advance of game day, up until 11:59 PM the night before. In addition, a $2 discount (excluding ice row seats) will be offered both in advance and on game day to all military members, seniors, or students with I.D. at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on individual ticket prices can be found here.

The Ware-Butler Box Office, located inside the Cross Insurance Arena has regular hours Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and through the end of the second period on M-F game days. The Ware-Butler Box Office opens at 1 PM for Saturday game days and noon for Sunday games, also closing at the end of the second period.

Family Four Packs will once again be available for all Saturday and Sunday games. The Family Four Pack includes four center section tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four "chuck-a-puck" pucks. Family Four Packs can be purchased through the Mariners Online Store.

Fans can avoid Ticketmaster and arena fees by purchasing a ticket package, which is also the best way to secure their most desired seats. Full, half season, and 12-game ticket packages are available, as well as 10-ticket flex plans (ten vouchers for use at any game in any quantity). In addition, groups of ten or more are eligible for group discounts to all games. To purchase a ticket page or group tickets, fans can contact the Mariners directly at 833-GO-MAINE or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com.

The Home Opener on October 21st begins at 6 PM and is presented by Evergreen Credit Union. General doors will open one hour prior to faceoff for all games. The home opener will also feature Season V specialty jerseys and a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Portland North Dental. The Mariners only other October home game is Friday, October 27th against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM.

