K-Wings Ink Rookie Defenseman Connor Fedorek, Sign Brennan Blaszczak to PTO

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Connor Fedorek has been signed to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

The team also announced rookie forward Brennan Blaszczak signed to a Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

Fedorek continues his rookie season after appearing in eleven games for Kalamazoo in 2022-23. The 24-year-old Bethel Park, PA native scored one goal with three assists and nine PIMs for the club last year.

"Connor gained valuable experience at the end of last season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "His work ethic is what we want to emulate as a group."

The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman first joined the K-Wings after four years of NCAA hockey with two schools. He first suited up in 67 games with Ferris State, totaling one goal, seven assists, and 32 PIMs throughout three seasons (2019-22) before transferring to Utica College in 2022-23 (29 GP 4g, 21a, 6 PIM, +41). Fedorek finished ranked No. 6 in the UCHC for assists last season.

"I am extremely excited to be back with the K-Wings for another season," Fedorek said. "I look forward to being a part of this team and making our community proud."

Blaszczak, 27, is a Las Vegas, NV native and returns to Kalamazoo after playing six games (2g, 1a, 2 PIM, +5) with the club last January. The forward also played two games with Savannah before signing with Kalamazoo, and then played with Tulsa following his time with the K-Wings, compiling two goals and three assists in 16 total games between the Ghost Pirates and Oilers.

"Brennan did a great job in a small window with us last season," Martin said. "He's a smart player with a good skill set."

Prior to beginning his professional career with Savannah last season, Blaszczak skated with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for parts of three seasons. During that time, the 6-foot, 194-pound forward appeared in 82 games, totaling 37 goals, 21 assists, 58 PIMs, and a +3 rating from 2019-22. Blaszczak also won the 2021 SPHL championship with Pensacola and captained the team in 2021-22.

"Kalamazoo is an awesome place to play," Blaszczak said. "The fans are so passionate and a pleasure to play in front of. Can't wait to get camp started."

Blaszczak also played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2017 thru 2020, appearing in 27 total games for the Nanooks.

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

