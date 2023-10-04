Board of Governors Approves Allen's Transfer of Controlling Interest

October 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Allen Americans Membership from Allen Hockey Team, LLC to ALA Hockey, LLC, an entity controlled by Myles and LaSonjia Jack.

"The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Myles and LaSonjia Jack to the League and further the Allen Americans tradition, as the team enters its 15th Anniversary Season of professional hockey," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "On behalf of the ECHL Board of Governors, we are thankful for Jack Gulati's ownership over the past six-plus years in Allen, helping to pave the way for this new opportunity in the market. We look forward to the excitement the Jack family, alongside Rev Entertainment and Zawyer Sports will bring to the Americans and the fan experience at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center."

"From the football field to the business world I have always brought passion and leadership to my teams. The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility," Said Owner Myles Jack. "I'm excited to bring a first-class, family friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners."

"It's such an honor to lead such a great hockey team in Texas - which is a great place for families and businesses," said Co-Owner LaSonjia Jack, President/COO/Co-Owner of Amsonia Sports. "We are looking forward to engaging all our fans, business partners, and community leaders. The Allen Americans are a pillar in this community and we will continue that tradition. We believe in bringing people together and sharing memories, and what better way to do that than to attend an ECHL Hockey Game."

Jack, and his mother LaSonjia Jack, are the first African-American majority owners in professional hockey history. Jack spent seven seasons in the National Football League prior to retiring last month, spending the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the 2016 NFL Draft as the 36th overall pick. Jack spent his final season in 2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before attending training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.