Admirals Send Six Contract Players to AHL Camps

NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced that six players will be attending American League Hockey camps in an attempt to start the season in the AHL.

Forwards:

Ryan Foss (Manitoba Moose)

Danny Katic (Manitoba Moose)

Keaton Jameson (Manitoba Moose)

Stepan Timofeyev (Chicago Wolves)

Defenseman:

Darick Louis-Jean (Manitoba Moose)

D.J. King (Rockford IceHogs)

The Norfolk Admirals are scheduled to open Training Camp on Monday, October 9th. They will open their season on Friday, October 20th when they travel to Savannah to take on the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25th when the Admirals face-off against the Worcester Railers.

