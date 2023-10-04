Admirals Send Six Contract Players to AHL Camps
October 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced that six players will be attending American League Hockey camps in an attempt to start the season in the AHL.
Forwards:
Ryan Foss (Manitoba Moose)
Danny Katic (Manitoba Moose)
Keaton Jameson (Manitoba Moose)
Stepan Timofeyev (Chicago Wolves)
Defenseman:
Darick Louis-Jean (Manitoba Moose)
D.J. King (Rockford IceHogs)
The Norfolk Admirals are scheduled to open Training Camp on Monday, October 9th. They will open their season on Friday, October 20th when they travel to Savannah to take on the Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25th when the Admirals face-off against the Worcester Railers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 4, 2023
- Steelheads Sign Rookie Forwards Daniel Hardie and Nick Nardella - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Send Six Contract Players to AHL Camps - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Set 2023-24 Training Camp Details - Atlanta Gladiators
- Board of Governors Approves Allen's Transfer of Controlling Interest - ECHL
- Allen Americans Announce New Ownership Team and Operating Partner - Allen Americans
- Spire Motorsports, Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner to Honor Cancer Survivor at Bank of America Roval 400 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Single Game Tickets Now on Sale - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Texas Stars Camp - Idaho Steelheads
- Longest-Tenured Oiler Returns for Seventh Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Idaho Steelheads Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Ink Rookie Defenseman Connor Fedorek, Sign Brennan Blaszczak to PTO - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.