Idaho Steelheads Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
October 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), has announced that single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season are officially on sale NOW.
The Idaho Steelheads will play 36 home games at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise this year beginning on Friday, October 20 vs. the Allen Americans at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for all Steelheads games start at just $19 and may be purchased at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 208-331-TIXS (8497).
For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
