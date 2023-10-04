Allen Americans Announce New Ownership Team and Operating Partner

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), today announced a new ownership group including majority owner NFL Linebacker Myles Jack and LaSonjia Jack of Amsonia Sports. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports and Entertainment and REV Entertainment.

Jack, and his mother LaSonjia Jack, are the first African-American majority owners in professional hockey history. Jack spent seven seasons in the NFL prior to retiring last month, spending the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the 2016 NFL Draft as the 36th overall pick. Jack also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"From the football field to the business world I have always brought passion and leadership to my teams. The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility," Said Owner Myles Jack. "I'm excited to bring a first-class, family friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners."

Jack is also a partner with the Jacksonville Icemen, Jacksonville Community First Igloo, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Leeds United in London (Professional Football Club in London), and several other sports franchises. The former UCLA Bruin was nominated for the NFL's 2021 Salute to Service Award, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the league's highest off-field honor.

Alongside Myles, LaSonjia will also be fully focused on the success of the Allen Americans, with a dedication to bringing a competitive spirit to the Americans, as well as providing a positive impact to the community off the ice.

"It's such an honor to lead such a great hockey team in Texas - which is a great place for families and businesses. We are looking forward to engaging all our fans, business partners, and community leaders. The Allen Americans are a pillar in this community and we will continue that tradition. We believe in bringing people together and sharing memories, and what better way to do that than to attend an ECHL Hockey Game," said Co-Owner LaSonjia Jack, President/COO/Co-Owner, Amsonia Sports.

Zawyer Sports and REV Entertainment will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, including all marketing, brand, sales, and strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Allen Americans to our family. We are committed to making the fan experience one-of-a-kind and will continue to make the Allen Americans an integral part of the community," said Andy Kaufmann, Owner/CEO of Zawyer Sports. "We are just a few short weeks away from Opening Day and look forward to starting our first season with the Americans."

The Allen Americans are the latest addition to the Zawyer Sports and Entertainment portfolio. Zawyer Sports owns, manages, and operates several sports franchises and facilities, including the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Lake Tahoe Pro Hockey, 32 Degrees Marketing, and Community First Igloo. Zawyer Sports also manages the Atlanta Gladiators and Ghost Pirates Ice.

Under Zawyer's leadership, the Jacksonville Icemen lead the league in attendance. The Savannah Ghost Pirates led the league in season memberships in their first year (2022-23), selling out 33 of 36 games.

REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, is a full-service entertainment company specializing in a variety of fields including booking venues, generating development, operating professional sports franchises, and venue management.

The Allen Americans are the latest addition to REV Entertainment's Sports Management Division. REV also manages multiple sports franchises including the Cleburne Railroaders, an independent baseball team that was added to the team's portfolio earlier this summer.

"The Allen Americans are a point of pride in the metroplex and we are thrilled to be part of the organization. We look forward to the continued growth and success of the team," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "We are excited to be part of a team that represents the pride of Allen and look forward to expanding our vision in the future."

The 2023 season marks the 15th season of the Allen Americans. Founded in 2009, the Americans have won four league championships (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016). The Americans 2023 season kicks off on October 20 against the Idaho Steelheads, with the home opener on October 28 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

"The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Myles and LaSonjia Jack to the League and further the Allen Americans tradition, as the team enters its 15th Anniversary Season of professional hockey," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "On behalf of the ECHL Board of Governors, we are thankful for Jack Gulati's ownership over the past six-plus years in Allen, helping to pave the way for this new opportunity in the market. We look forward to the excitement the Jack family, alongside Rev Entertainment and Zawyer Sports will bring to the Americans and the fan experience at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center."

The Americans play all home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. For additional information visit AllenAmericans.com.

