Longest-Tenured Oiler Returns for Seventh Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of veteran defenseman Mike McKee.

McKee, 30, prepares for his seventh season in Tulsa, compiling 90 points (18G, 72A), 743 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 342 games with the Oilers.

"Mike's been here as long as I have," said head coach Rob Murray. "Not only is he a fan favorite, but he has developed into a top-end, shutdown defenseman at our level. Last season was marred by injuries for him, and we didn't get to see the McKee we all expected. This summer he made a commitment to be aware and put himself in the best situations where we see a full campaign from him."

Serving as the captain last season, the Newmarket, Ontario native logged 12 points (2G, 10A), including a game-winning goal, in 47 games. McKee has also spent time in the AHL, totaling 10 appearances split among Tucson and San Diego, with the most-recent stint being a nine-game run with the Gulls.

Prior to turning pro, McKee notched 13 points (6G, 7A) in 101 games with the Western Michigan Broncos.

The 140th selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft has played both as a forward and a defenseman, switching to the blue line full time in 2019. The 6'5, 240 lbs. defenseman was drafted after compiling 40 points (5G, 35A) in 101 games with Lincoln of the USHL. McKee was the most penalized player in the league in both the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, earning 237 PIM in 59 games in 2011-12 and 292 PIM in 42 games during the 2012-13 campaign.

The Oilers play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

