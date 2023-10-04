Idaho Steelheads Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Texas Stars Camp

October 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that six players contracted on the Steelheads 2023-24 roster will be participating at the AHL's Texas Stars camp.

FORWARDS (3)

Ty Pelton-Byce

Jack Becker

Mark Rassell

DEFENSEMEN (3)

Cody Haiskanen

Patrick Kudla

Demetrios Koumontzis

The Idaho Steelheads will begin Training Camp at the Idaho Central Arena on Monday, October 9th. Full Training Camp schedule and roster to come at a later date. For any media requests please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media, Cam McGuire, at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

