Gladiators Set 2023-24 Training Camp Details

October 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced today the team's schedule for training camp, set to open on Friday, October 6th. All practices will take place at the Atlanta Ice Forum in Duluth, and are open to the public, free of charge.

Please find the Gladiators completed training camp schedule, below!

Friday, October 6th: Practice 10:30AM-12:00PM

Saturday, October 7th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM

Sunday, October 8th: Practice from 10:00AM-12:00PM

Monday, October 9th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM

Tuesday, October 10th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM

Wednesday, October 11th: No Practice

Thursday, October 12th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM

Friday, October 13th: MEDIA DAY

Saturday, October 14th: Inter-Squad Game at 2PM

Sunday, October 15th: Exhibition Game at Greenville at 3PM

In addition, the Gladiators will also be participating in two pre-season games. The first will be an inter-squad game on Saturday, October 14th, at 2p.m. at the Ice Forum. More details are to come on admission, where to enter, and more.

Then, on Sunday, October 15th, the Gladiators will travel to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a pre-season battle with the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

