Gladiators Set 2023-24 Training Camp Details
October 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced today the team's schedule for training camp, set to open on Friday, October 6th. All practices will take place at the Atlanta Ice Forum in Duluth, and are open to the public, free of charge.
Please find the Gladiators completed training camp schedule, below!
Friday, October 6th: Practice 10:30AM-12:00PM
Saturday, October 7th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM
Sunday, October 8th: Practice from 10:00AM-12:00PM
Monday, October 9th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM
Tuesday, October 10th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM
Wednesday, October 11th: No Practice
Thursday, October 12th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM
Friday, October 13th: MEDIA DAY
Saturday, October 14th: Inter-Squad Game at 2PM
Sunday, October 15th: Exhibition Game at Greenville at 3PM
In addition, the Gladiators will also be participating in two pre-season games. The first will be an inter-squad game on Saturday, October 14th, at 2p.m. at the Ice Forum. More details are to come on admission, where to enter, and more.
Then, on Sunday, October 15th, the Gladiators will travel to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a pre-season battle with the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 4, 2023
- Gladiators Set 2023-24 Training Camp Details - Atlanta Gladiators
- Board of Governors Approves Allen's Transfer of Controlling Interest - ECHL
- Allen Americans Announce New Ownership Team and Operating Partner - Allen Americans
- Spire Motorsports, Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner to Honor Cancer Survivor at Bank of America Roval 400 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Single Game Tickets Now on Sale - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Texas Stars Camp - Idaho Steelheads
- Longest-Tenured Oiler Returns for Seventh Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Idaho Steelheads Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Ink Rookie Defenseman Connor Fedorek, Sign Brennan Blaszczak to PTO - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.