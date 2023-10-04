Steelheads Sign Rookie Forwards Daniel Hardie and Nick Nardella

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed rookie forwards Daniel Hardie and Nick Nardella to a ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Hardie, 25, tallied 17 points (3G, 14A) in 25 games last season at the University of Ottawa. The Georgetown, ON played three seasons for the Gee-Gees from 2019-22 accumulating 41 points (8G, 33A) in 67 career games. Before collegiate hockey the 5-foot-10, 194lb forward played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-19 playing for the Rimouski Océanic, Sant John Sea Dogs, and Charlottetown Islanders totaling 169 points (77G, 92A) in 181 career games. During his final season in 2018-19 he led Charlottetown in scoring with 78 points (34G, 44A) in 68 games.

Nardella, 24, signed an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Apr. 1 and tallied one assist in four games with the Cyclones. After being released from his ATO the 5-foot-10, 174lb forward then signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Iowa Heartlanders on Apr. 12 finishing the season skating in three games recording a hat trick in the final game of the regular season on Apr. 15 in a 4-2 win over Wheeling. The Rosemont, IL native played 32 games at Michigan Tech (NCAA) this past season tallying 14 points (1G, 13A). In three seasons with the Huskies from 2020-23 he accumulated 31 points (4G, 27A) in 83 career games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

