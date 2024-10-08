Maine Mariners Add Three from Providence

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added three players to training camp on Tuesday, as assigned by the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins. Forwards Owen Pederson and Evan Vierling, along with goaltender Nolan Maier, have joined Mariners camp.

Pederson, a 22-year-old forward from Stony Plain, Alberta, spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Mariners. In 54 games, he posted 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists), while also leading the team in playoff scoring: five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in six postseason games. For his strong finish to the season and standout playoff performance, Pederson was named the Mariners' unsung hero by the coaching staff. Pederson also got into two games for Providence last season, which was his rookie year.

Vierling, also 22, is a forward from Aurora, ON, and like Pederson will enter his second year as a pro. Last season, Vierling played in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, on an AHL contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He played in eight games for the AHL Penguins, putting up seven points (2 goals, 5 assists), also appearing in 34 for the Wheeling Nailers at the ECHL level. For the Nailers, Vierling racked up 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists). He played his junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts and won the league's "Most Sportsmanlike Player" award in 2023, while also leading his team with 95 points in 60 games. Vierling was a 5th round draft pick in 2020 by the New York Rangers.

Maier, 23, remains in the ECHL's North Division by joining the Mariners. The Saskatchewan-born netminder played primarily for the Reading Royals over the last two seasons, appearing in 40 games for them in 2023-24. Last season, he posted a record of 15-18-4, with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Maier has also appeared in 10 AHL games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since 2022-23.

The Mariners continue training camp with on-ice sessions open to the public Wednesday through Friday at Troubh Ice Arena, beginning at 10 AM. They'll play a pair of preseason games against the Worcester Railers this weekend, hosting on Friday night at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College (Brunswick, ME). Game time is 7:00 PM and admission is free. The teams meet again at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday. Both preseason games will be broadcast via audio stream at MarinersofMaine.com/listen and the Mixlr App.

The regular season, presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

