SponsorCX Continues as "Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL"

October 8, 2024







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that SponsorCX will continue as the "Official Sponsorship Management Software Provider of the ECHL." The partnership will continue to offer a world-class sponsorship management solution to all teams across the ECHL. SponsorCX provides an end-to-end sponsorship management software solution, which allows teams to:

Manage Accounts and Deal Pipelines: Streamline the management of accounts, contacts, and activities with the ability to craft customized multi-year agreements. All key updates, including last and next activities, are prominently displayed on the deals pipeline page.

Inventory Management: Efficiently manage inventory in a centralized location, offering clear visibility into both contracted and proposed assets across various years and events.

Track Fulfillment and Task Management: Collaborate seamlessly using the partner portal to create and track the fulfillment process, ensuring all contracted assets are clearly scheduled with a calendar view for each game.

Streamline Approvals and Reporting: Control artwork approvals, proof of performance, and billing with the support of tailored reporting for in-depth insights.

Mobile Sponsorship Management: Manage all aspects of sponsorships on the go through the SponsorCX mobile app, equipped with real-time updates.

Data-Driven Insights: Access a central data dashboard that provides reports on each phase of the sponsorship workflow, enabling enhanced decision-making. This dashboard is fully accessible on the go via the mobile app.

"SponsorCX continues to provide a seamless platform to allow our teams to successfully manage and activate their partners across the League to help drive our business even further into the future," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"Continuing our partnership with the ECHL is incredibly exciting," said Jason Smith, Founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "We've loved working with numerous teams to streamline their sponsorship management. Looking ahead, we're eager to broaden these efforts, helping every team in the league harness the tools they need to excel in sponsorships and become 'best in class'."

