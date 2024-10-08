Solar Bears Announce Roster and Practice Schedule for Opening of 2024 Training Camp
October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 13th season of ECHL competition with on-ice practice sessions for training camp starting on Tuesday, October 8 at the Orlando Ice Den in Maitland, Florida. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.
Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Training Camp Schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (Optional for Players)
Thursday, Oct. 10
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Pre-game Skate: 10:00 a.m., Orlando Ice Den
Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Day Off
Monday, Oct. 14
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Travel Day - Greenville, SC
All practice times are subject to change.
Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Orlando Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The Orlando Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.
Members of the media who wish to arrange interviews with Solar Bears players, coaches and team personnel should contact Director of Broadcasting and Communications Joey Battaino at jbattaino@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards:
Anthony Bardaro
Thomas Belgarde [R]
Tyler Bird [V]
Jarrett Lee
Brayden Low [V]
Aaron Luchuk [V]
Ryan Mahshie [R]
Kohei Sato
Tanner Schachle
Janis Vizbelis [ATO]
Defensemen:
Gabriel Belley-Pelletier [PTO]
Ben Carroll
Jimmy Mazza
Chandler Romeo [R]
Wyatt Wilson [R]
Avery Winslow
Goaltenders:
Alexis Gravel [R]
Ryan Kenny [PTO]
Jaxson Friedman [ATO]
Loaned to AHL or not physically reported to camp:
Kelly Bent - Texas (AHL)
Carson Focht - Syracuse (AHL)
Alex Frye - Belleville (AHL)
Jesse Jacques - Belleville (AHL)
Spencer Kersten - Belleville (AHL)
Robbie Stucker - Belleville (AHL)
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
PTO = Professional Tryout
ATO = Amateur Tryout
