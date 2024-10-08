Solar Bears Announce Roster and Practice Schedule for Opening of 2024 Training Camp

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 13th season of ECHL competition with on-ice practice sessions for training camp starting on Tuesday, October 8 at the Orlando Ice Den in Maitland, Florida. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.

Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Training Camp Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Practice: 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. (Optional for Players)

Thursday, Oct. 10

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Pre-game Skate: 10:00 a.m., Orlando Ice Den

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Day Off

Monday, Oct. 14

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Travel Day - Greenville, SC

All practice times are subject to change.

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Orlando Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The Orlando Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

Members of the media who wish to arrange interviews with Solar Bears players, coaches and team personnel should contact Director of Broadcasting and Communications Joey Battaino at jbattaino@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards:

Anthony Bardaro

Thomas Belgarde [R]

Tyler Bird [V]

Jarrett Lee

Brayden Low [V]

Aaron Luchuk [V]

Ryan Mahshie [R]

Kohei Sato

Tanner Schachle

Janis Vizbelis [ATO]

Defensemen:

Gabriel Belley-Pelletier [PTO]

Ben Carroll

Jimmy Mazza

Chandler Romeo [R]

Wyatt Wilson [R]

Avery Winslow

Goaltenders:

Alexis Gravel [R]

Ryan Kenny [PTO]

Jaxson Friedman [ATO]

Loaned to AHL or not physically reported to camp:

Kelly Bent - Texas (AHL)

Carson Focht - Syracuse (AHL)

Alex Frye - Belleville (AHL)

Jesse Jacques - Belleville (AHL)

Spencer Kersten - Belleville (AHL)

Robbie Stucker - Belleville (AHL)

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

PTO = Professional Tryout

ATO = Amateur Tryout

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.