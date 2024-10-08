Swamp Rabbits Adjust Training Camp Roster

October 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced changes to their Training Camp roster ahead of the "Care As One" Community Hockey Game against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, October 9th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Swamp Rabbits have added the following players:

FORWARDS (5)

Ben Poisson

Quinn Olson - AHL Contract (Ontario)

Patrick Moynihan

Arvid Caderoth

Carter Savoie - AHL Contract (Ontario)

DEFENSEMEN (2)

Dru Krebs - AHL Contract (Ontario)

Parker Berge - AHL Contract (Ontario)

GOALTENDERS (2)

Luke Richardson (Released from Professional Tryout with Pittsburgh)

Dryden McKay - AHL Contract (Ontario)

The team has also added goaltender Kolby Hay to the roster as a camp invitation. Additionally, Santiago Diaz, Sam Anzai, Tyler Barrow, Malik Johnson, Orca Weisblatt, Parker Allison, Riley Robertson, Justin Robbins, and Josh Rosenzweig have all been released from their Professional Tryouts.

The Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays "Care As One" Community Hockey Game on Wednesday, October 9th, is free to the public, with monetary donations encouraged by all able to do so benefiting the United Way of Greenville County Community Relief Fund. Additional fundraising and support opportunities will be presented in the days to come. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Free tickets for the preseason game can be claimed HERE. Up to four tickets per household can be claimed via the link provided, with additional tickets costing $10. Use the code "GVL" upon checkout to enable this offer. Donations and proceeds from tickets will be donated via United Way of Greenville County to hurricane relief efforts across the community.

